Sporting briefs

Barca: Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored stunning goals to edge Barcelona towards a fourth consecutive King’s Cup final with a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid last night, although the holders were lucky to survive a late onslaught from the hosts. Atletico improved in the second half and after Antoine Griezmann’s header reduced the deficit they laid siege to the Barca area, but the equaliser remained elusive.

Guedioura: Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old has made over 170 appearances since arriving in England in 2010, playing for Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace as well as for the Hornets.

Torino: Young goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, brother of Lazio midfielder Sergej, has signed for Torino from Poland club Legia Gdansk. Torino said the 19-year-old Serbian, who also had a stint with Manchester United, will only join them at the end of the season. Club president Urbano Cairo said: “Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is a goalkeeper with extraordinary physical and recognisable talent. He’s one of the most exciting prospects at the international level.”

Morrison: Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison, 23, has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan, the Serie A club said yesterday. The Englishman has spent the last two seasons with Lazio but struggled to adapt. Lately he was training with Wigan Athletic but opted for a return to QPR. “I am really pleased to be back here,” Morrison said. “It’s a great opportunity for me. I am ready to work hard and focus fully on playing for QPR.”

Fined: Fleetwood Town have been fined £4,000 by the English FA for failing to keep accurate records of players’ whereabouts for doping tests. The League One side were handed the penalty after failing to ensure the information was accurate at the club and have accepted the charge.