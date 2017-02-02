Penalty goal gives Trophy to Paolites after replay

Hibernians duo Norman Buckle and Frans Mifsud elated as Valletta goalkeeper Ċensu Borg Bonaci is left helpless after conceding a goal in the FA Trophy final of 1970.

Qormi and Msida St Joseph were the first teams to start their summer holidays near the end of the 1969-70 campaign when both teams were knocked out of the first round of the FA Trophy.

Msida were relegated but Qormi, at least, had the consolation of having pipped Ħamrun Spartans for a place in the First Division. Ironically, it was the Spartans who knocked Qormi out of the KO competition after beating them 2-1.

On May 9, Valletta beat Floriana 1-0. Following this unexpected victory, the Citizens emerged as favourites to win the Trophy. After a quiet start to the season, Valletta hit their best form at the right moment.

There was no doubt that they played their best match that year against the champions and it was much in the run of play when after only 17 minutes Frans Scerri scored the goal that proved to be the winner.

Sound defence

The final whistle was greeted with great rejoicing among the City supporters.

Their team had reached the semi-finals at the expense of their old enemy and it was the fifth match in succession in which their defence had not conceded a goal.

The Hibs-Sliema encounter was by far the best match that season even though at the end only one goal separated the two teams.

Only 14 minutes was left for the end of the game when Hibs scored the winner. From a Lorry Young centre, Johnnie Privitera chipped the ball to the unmarked Ċikku Mifsud who headed into the net.

The semi-final draw paired Hibs with Ħamrun and Valletta with Gzira United. The Paolites were expected to beat the Spartans easily and the 3-0 scoreline seemed to confirm this assumption but the truth was very different as Ħamrun bid adieu to First Division football with a combative display.

Valletta beat the Maroons at a canter. By half-time they were already 3-0 up. Gżira had no answer to the Citizens’ fast attacks and prompt tackles. Two more goals killed all hopes of a possible Gżira revival.

Azzopardi and Seychell scored two goals each and the other Valletta goal was scored from the penalty spot by Gauci.

The final drew a large crowd to the stadium. Both teams needed a victory to book a place in Europe.

Hibs opened with a powerful bombardment on the City fort and opened the score through Frans Mifsud but Paul Curmi only took three minutes to equalise.

The tide changed and it was Valletta now who gained the upperhand even though no other goals were scored and the game had to be replayed the following Sunday.

Hibernians and Valletta continued where they had left off in their first encounter and it had to be a goal in extra-time that gave Hibs the second Trophy victory in their history.

Once again, they applied the early pressure but, much against the run of play, Valletta went ahead after Freddie Mallia, Hibs’ international full-back, committed an own goal.

Hibs were not demoralised though and it was not long before Micallef equalised.

Valletta came more into the picture. They attacked in full strength but Hibs’ defence remained steady. Then came extra-time and the goal which took the Trophy to Paola.

In an attempt to stop a Mifsud header from reaching the net, Lewis Pace handled in the box and Eddie Theobald calmly placed the ball past Borg Bonaci from the penalty spot.

Valletta were not beaten yet. They rallied and pressed hard for the equaliser. On and on they came and in the final couple of minutes Curmi and Falzon went very near to scoring.

Somehow, however, Hibs held on to their slender lead up to the final whistle.