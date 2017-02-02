Neville cherishes ’92 Youth Cup success

Gary Neville addressing those present at the supporters club in Sta Venera.

Former England and Manchester United captain Gary Neville was the guest of honour at a well-attended event held recently at the Manchester United Supporters Club (Malta) in Sta Venera.

Last year, Neville donated €150,000 from his own pockets to the local supporters club to help them purchase their current premises.

Neville, who hung up his boots in 2011, was United skipper for five years and, at the time of his retirement, he was the club’s second longest-serving player in the squad behind winger Ryan Giggs.

During his meeting with the club members, Neville talked about his career and United’s chances of success this season even though he admitted Chelsea were the clear favourites to win the English Premier League.

Keen Manchester United fans line up for Gary Neville’s autograph.

Neville said Brian Robson, another former Manchester United great, was his role model in his youth days at the academy.

Despite winning eight Premier League titles, three FA Cup finals, two UEFA Champions Leagues and two Intercontinental Cups, Neville still considers the FA Youth Cup in 1991-92 as his most significant achievement.

“I was lucky enough to win a few medals in my career but that success in 1992 remains indelible in my mind as it was the first in my career with Manchester United,” he said.

On that occasion, Neville was also captain of the team as the Manchester United lads had the better of Crystal Palace (6-3 on aggregate) in the final.

Neville reckons that the current United side, managed by Jose Mourinho, is still short of three to four top players.

“The side needs an adequate replacement for midfielder Michael Carrick, in particular, to become genuine contenders for the major honours,” he said.

Neville, who has been visiting the islands regularly over the last 24 years, thanked those present on Sunday for their encouraging backing to the team and also had words of appreciation for past and current committee members in the Malta supporters club administration.

The event came to a close with the unveiling of a plaque in honour of Neville.

The Manchester United Supporters Club in Malta is officially recognised as the oldest of its kind in the world.

It was founded in 1959, a year after the Munich air disaster.