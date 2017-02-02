Ħamrun’s Jorginho handed three-match suspension

Ħamrun Spartans defender Jorginho was yesterday slapped with a three-match ban by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner following his red card in the shock 1-0 loss to Pembroke Athleta, last weekend.

Jorginho was dismissed just before half-time after hitting opponent Stevan Racic in an off-the-ball incident.

The Spartans’ next three fixtures in the BOV Premier League are all tough matches as they face leaders Balzan (Saturday), Valletta (February 12) and Hibernians (February 25).

Seven other players received a one-match ban yesterday with the worst hit being league strugglers Mosta who have three names on the list.

On Saturday, Mosta play Floriana but their chances of a second successive win, following the 2-1 victory over Sliema in their last outing, look slim following the bans handed out to Kurt Magro, Kyle Frendo and Adrian Caruana.

Also sidelined with suspension this weekend are Marcelo Dias (Hibs), Peter Xuereb (Sliema Wanderers), Joseph Farrugia (St Andrew’s) and Alex Alves (Tarxien Rainbows).