Thursday, February 2, 2017, 07:55

Firmino fined and slapped with driving ban

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined £20,000 yesterday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.

Firmino’s lawyer told Liverpool Magistrates’ Court the Brazil international’s family home had been raided by robbers the day before he was stopped by police driving his Range Rover at 3am on Christmas Eve.

He and his family had moved into a city centre hotel as a result of that incident and he was returning to it after a restaurant dinner with friends when he briefly drove on the wrong side of the road.

Liverpool said in a statement that Firmino, whose driving ban can be reduced by completing a course, had been disciplined by the club and reminded of his responsibilities and about his future conduct.

“The nature of this action will remain private, however it does not impact on his availability for selection for matches,” the Premier League club added yesterday.

“The club considers this to be an isolated incident, and a rare lapse in judgement and professionalism.”

