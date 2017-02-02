Egypt reach Africa Cup final

Egypt’s 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary saved two penalties as the seven-times champions reached the African Nations Cup final by edging Burkina Faso 4-3 in a shoot-out yesterday.

El Hadary saved the last two kicks from Burkina Faso after Egypt had squandered their opening shot and looked to be on their way out.

The oldest player to compete at a major championship stopped penalties from Herve Koffi and Bertrand Traore.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Mohamed Salah handed Egypt the lead but Burkina pulled level through Aristide Bance.