Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Ensenada from Rotterdam to Singapore (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the MSC Savona from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The Julius-S from Piraeus to Thessaloniki (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Maersk Guatemala from Port Said to Tangier Med (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) Saturday.

The Analena from Algiers to Annaba, the Safmarine Bayete from Tangier Med to Canakkale, the JSP Slidur from Tunis to Tunis (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Teresa from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Algiers, the Swansea from Izmir to Valencia (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.