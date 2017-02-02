Large caps lift MSE share index

The MSE Share Index registered its second consecutive daily increase today with a further 0.4% rise to 4,741.506 points on the back of uplifts in the share price of BOV, HSBC and IHI. On the other hand, RS2 Software eased minimally lower whilst a further three equities ended this morning’s session unchanged.

The largest equity by market capitalisation, Bank of Valletta plc, ended this morning’s session 0.5% higher at €2.17 after rebounding from an intra-day low of €2.15 across twenty-five deals totalling 80,630 shares.

Similarly, the share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc rose by 0.5% to regain its near 3-year high of €2.02 albeit on lower volumes of 7,797 shares. The Bank is scheduled to publish its full-year results on 21 February.

The only other positive performing equity today was International Hotel Investments plc with a 2.9% jump to €0.679 on a single trade of 1,550 shares.

On the other hand, RS2 Software plc closed minimally lower at €1.789 on shallow volumes of 5,780 shares.

Meanwhile, FIMBank plc held on to the USD0.89 level after rebounding from an intra-day low of USD0.86 on high volumes of 120,000 shares.

Also, Medserv plc maintained the €1.60 level as 26,500 shares changed hands across two deals.

Likewise, Malta International Airport plc maintained the €4.05 level on a small deal of 243 shares.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index moved back into negative territory with a 0.4% decline to an 18-month low of 1,117.842 points as Eurozone yields remained close to recent highs at around the 0.476% level this morning.

This morning, data revealed that Spain’s unemployment rate rose by 1.6% in January and a report by Mediobanca highlighted Italy’s debt woes. However, as the day progressed Eurozone yields slipped lower with the 10-year German Bund yield slumping back to the 0.44% level. Yesterday evening the US Federal Reserve failed to give an indication on when it expects to announce a further increase in interest rates.

www.rizzofarrugia.com