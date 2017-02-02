Gżira Athleta protest after cup loss

This evening, the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) Protests Board will be sitting to examine an official complaint launched by Division One side Gżira Athleta following their BOV KO final upset to Hibernians, on Sunday.

Athleta are contending that Fabrizio Mariani, of Hibernians, was ineligible to play despite being in possession of a local/foreigner player status document.

Italian Mariani, who has been at Hibernians these past couple of years, potted 16 points as the Paolites beat pre-match favourites Athleta 78-70 in overtime following a 60-60 tie in regular time.

It was Hibs’ third time to win the competition following the successes of 1988 and 1989.