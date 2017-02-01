Six-storey building collapses in India, killing 5 and trapping 50 more
Army roped in to help search for missing workers
At least five workers have died and up to 50 others are trapped after a six-storey building under construction in northern India collapsed, a government official has said.
District administrator Kaushal Raj Sharma said the army has been asked to help clear the rubble and search for the missing workers.
The building came crashing down in Kanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh state.
The building belongs to Mehtab Alab, a politician from the regional Samajwadi Party which governs the state.
Building collapses are common in India, where high demand for housing and lax regulations have encouraged some builders to cut corners, use sub-standard materials or add unauthorised extra floors.
In 2013, 74 people were killed when an eight-story building being constructed illegally in Mumbai caved in.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.