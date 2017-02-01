Sports round-up

Rugby Union: Eddie Jones (picture) was mischievously given a non-slip bathroom mat by his England squad to mark his 57th birthday on Monday. Jones was presented with the gift by defence coach Paul Gustard at the Surrey training base after attending last week’s RBS 6 Nations launch with a heavily-bruised left eye. The Australian claimed to have slipped in the bathroom of his hotel while exiting the shower to fetch his razor, requiring a nasty wound above his cheekbone to be dressed.

Basket, NBA: Dallas Mavericks pulled off an upset for the second night running as the Southwest Division’s bottom side beat reigning NBA champions Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97. Harrison Barnes scored 24 points as the Mavericks proved their win at San Antonio Spurs 24 hours previously was no fluke. LeBron James provided 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Cavs, who led at the end of the first quarter but were heavily outscored either side of half-time.

Cycling: Former Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman and Simon Cope, who delivered a medical package to cyclist Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine, will be questioned by MPs this month over allegations of wrongdoing. Former coach Shane Sutton told MPs in December that the package had contained medicine that was administered to the British 2012 Tour de France winner by Freeman. Cope, a former British Cycling employee, said he had not yet been officially summoned by the select committee, which will also question UK Anti-Doping head Nicole Sapstead on Feb. 22.

Wrestling: US wrestlers plan to be at this month’s World Cup in Iran despite that country’s claim that it would ban American visitors in retaliation to President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order, USA Wrestling said. The US freestyle team’s participation in one of the most prestigious wrestling events has been in doubt given the fallout from Trump’s executive order last week to ban travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran. But USA Wrestling said it still plans to send a delegation of 13 athletes, two coaches and a support staff to the Feb. 16-17 in Kermanshah.

Athletics: The US Olympic Committee said they were told by the United States government that President Donald Trump’s ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority countries should not impact athletes travelling to the United States for international events. USOC leaders have received a number of inquiries about the impact of Trump’s travel ban and said the US government told them it would work to ensure foreign athletes get expedited access to the United States for international competitions.