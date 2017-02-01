Russia’s bobsleigh champion banned
Russian Olympic bobsleigh champion Dmitriy Trunenkov has been banned from his sport for four years after violating anti-doping rules, Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA) said.
“The Bobsleigh Federation of Russia, following the materials provided by RUSADA Disciplinary anti-doping committee, rendered a decision that made Trunenkov Dmitriy ineligible for four years,” RUSADA said.
It did not say what specific violation Trunenkov, who won the gold medal as part of the four-man team at the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, had committed.
Russia sent a small team to last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics following a doping scandal which caused hundreds of its athletes to be banned from competing there.
Russia’s athletics federation remains suspended and sports events have been moved away from Russia.
