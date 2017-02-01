NPS off to muddy start

Riders charge off the start during the Miżieb race. Photo: Angie Conti

Miżieb was a challenging and muddy playground for the 39 riders taking part in the BDO Malta Cross Country National Point Series (NPS), last weekend.

Organised by the Malta Mountain Bike Association, this was the first cross country event of the year and, despite the inclement weather, the turnout was much better than expected.

Elite cyclist Mark Bonnici (Agones SFC) shot to the front right from the start, registering the fastest time over the 4.5km lap.

Veteran Patrick Scicluna (Mosta CC) and Ramon Grech (Agones SFC) followed just slightly ahead of Team Greens duo Jeffrey Borg and Etienne Bonello.

Bonnici, however, suffered technical problems in the second lap and he was forced to withdraw.

Scicluna led the group but with each lap it became evident that his first position was going to be seriously challenged by Bonello who caught up with the leader at the end of the fourth lap.

Bonello kept pushing the pace and he crossed the line first, 61 seconds ahead of Scicluna. Borg produced a final burst of speed to claim third place.

“The first race of the season is always a good indicator of pre-season training,” Bonello said.

“I had to deal with a chain problem but lap after lap I reeled in most of the riders. Then, just before the final lap, I hammered all the way to the finish.

“The weather contributed to tough race conditions and many riders fell victim of mechanical failures.”

The one to beat in the women’s race was Marie Claire Aquilina (Team Greens) and there was very little doubt about that.

Marion Pullicino (Mosta CC), a relatively new face on the scene, was determined to get as close as possible to the favourite but a technical mishap soon put her plans to rest.

Aquilina sailed easily to victory as Agones’s Lara Buttigieg pedalled home in second place.

The Open and Masters races at Miżieb were won by Mark Zammit and Enrico Brandamante, respectively.

Pierre Zammit Endrich, association head, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome.

“We were worried that some cyclists might be put off by the bad weather but clearly we were wrong and the participation levels were satisfactory,” he said.

“A few competitors had to deal with technical failures resulting in a disappointing day for them while the rest finished the race covered in mud but still smiling.

“Our priority for the next race will be to see more women and young riders joining in.”

The second race of the series, supported by BDO Malta, Magri Cycles, Carm & Co Ltd and Island Beverages, will take place in Mġarr on March 19.