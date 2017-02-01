Mosta FC sign three players in final 30 minutes of transfer window

Striker Mifsud Triganza has swapped Ħamrun for Mosta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Premier League side Mosta FC burnt the midnight oil last night as they registered three players in the final 30 minutes of the transfer deadline.

Mosta re-signed defender Tyrone Farrugia, who began the season with Sirens, striker Jean Pierre Mifsud Triganza from Ħamrun Spartans and Cameroonian wing-back Jonas Ekani Rodriguez, who returned from a loan spell with Sirens.

All three signings were registered between 11.30pm and the midnight deadline.

Żebbuġ Rangers also left it late to sign Senegalese striker Demba Toure on loan from Għajnsielem while goalkeeper Frederick Tabone joined Pembroke Athleta on loan from Ħamrun Spartans.

Another late registration was that of former Malta international Jamie Pace who has signed for Division One club Vittoriosa Stars.