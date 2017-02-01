The role of Wikipedia in heritage documentation

The role of Wikimedia in documenting Maltese heritage will be discussed tomorrow.

Spazju Kreattiv is holding a discussion that will focus on thinking about how organisations and interested citizens can bring more attention to Maltese heritage, culture and art through its documentation on Wikipedia.

Those present will discuss how best to incorporate such practices into ongoing work and into the national digital cultural strategies. The debate will bring together highly-experienced international Wikimedians and local policymakers and cultural professionals.

The team behind the event includes John Cummings, Wikimedian-in-residence at UNESCO, Rebecca O’Neill from the Irish Wikimedia Community, Xabier Cañas from Donostiapedia, Donostia-San Sebastian European Capital of Culture 2016, Birte Christensen-Dalsgaard from the Digital Humanities Lab in Denmark, and Sandro Debono from MUŻA.

The discussion addresses a real gap in the cultural sector for guidance on institutional strategies related to engagement with citizens and will discuss how to effectively direct limited resources towards engagement of communities in the digital space.

■ The public discussion is taking place tomorrow at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 6pm. It will be held in English. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .