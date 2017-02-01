Fleeting moments in time are the subject of a photographic exhibition, currently on display in Valletta. Photos: Danilo Arata

Photographer Danilo Arata is hosting his latest exhibition this week in Valletta.

A world of human shadows represents a significant milestone in Arata’s career. For the past 10 years, he has flown around the world in a business jet, collecting thousands of photos with the aim of framing intimate and everyday moments in the life of people belonging to their land. For Arata, every human is a shadow, leaving a print of colours during his or her passage on the earth.

Born in Rome in 1976, Arata has been passionate about visual art and photography since his adolescent years. He acted on this aged 20 when he attended specialised courses at the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia in Rome.

In the early stages, he was fascinated by natural and landscape photography. His passion has now morphed into a love of the street and reportage, seeking to make fleeting moments tell a story.

■ The exhibition is on display at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta until February 13. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm and Saturday from 8am to 2pm. Entrance is free of charge.