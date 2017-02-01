Original play from Unifaun

Things come to a head in this weekend’s production of Unintended. Photo: Darrin Zammit-Lupi

Unifaun Theatre Productions hits the boards this weekend with Unintended, a play penned by founder and artistic director Adrian Buckle.

The piece is an original, no-holds-barred play which revolves around four characters. Jamie, who is in love with Lily-Anne, has arrived at her house in preparation to take her to the prom. Lily-Anne, a confident and cocky girl, teases him but then proceeds to reassure him of her interest in him. Meanwhile, Lily-Anne’s parents, Martin and Diana, arrive and Lily-Anne goes to change.

What follows is Jamie’s or any prospective boyfriend’s worst nightmare. Taboos are broken and harsh brutality ensues.

The play is directed by Stephen Oliver and features longtime Unifaun collaborator Mikhail Basmadjian together with Stephen Mintoff, Mariele Zammit and Joyia Fitch. The production is designed by Romualdo Moretti and Anthony Catania.

“This is a return to form for Unifaun,” Buckle comments. “We are producing a drama that pushes the envelope and that will create discussion.”

This is standard fare for the company which has been leading the way in revolutionising local theatre since its inception in 2005. Through Unifaun, local audiences have been introduced to contemporary playwrights such as Edward Bond, Philip Ridley, Mark Ravenhill, Anthony Neilson and Sarah Kane. The company was also at the forefront of the debate for anti-censorship laws in Malta.

■ Unintended runs on February 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18 and 19 at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 8pm. It is part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme and is certified suitable for those aged 18 and over. For more information or tickets, visit kreattivita.org. The producers advise that the play will feature nudity and scenes of a sexual nature.