Carmen meets the world of contemporary and flamenco

Carmen is brought to life through contemporary and flamenco this weekend.

The tale of Carmen, famously brought to life by Georges Bizet, is being told this weekend through the medium of flamenco and contemporary dance.

When Prosper Merimee wrote his short story in 1845, it was considered shocking and scandalous. There was no Micaela to temper José’s wild nature and Carmen had other lovers apart from Escamillo. From the original version to this flamenco-contemporary fusion, content has been adapted, but the main thrust has been retained, with the anti-heroine at the centre of a mix of emotive characters.

A joint production from the Moveo and Alegria Dance Companies, in collaboration with the Manoel Theatre, the choreographers have created a performance with a constant changing mixture of true love, smuggling, sex, and murder, all interpreted by a set of characters in very particular Spanish settings: the bullfighting arena, the tavern and the gypsies in the factories, among others.

The production also features live musicians, as it aims to interpret the original intentions of the opera by focusing on the contrasts in characters of the protagonists, namely Carmen, Micaela, Don José and Escamillo, through contemporary dance, whilst highlighting and enhancing the setting of each scene set in Spain through flamenco.

Bizet’s enchanting score is still present, although a composer was roped in to make the music relevant to the production. The audience is invited along for the ride and challenged to understand the pull between desire and duty, the freedom of love and the demands it makes of us.

■ Carmen – flamenco meets contemporary dance is being staged this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta at 8pm. For more information and tickets, visit http://teatrumanoel.com.mt .