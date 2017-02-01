Advert
Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 06:01

Book sale

Din l-Art Ħelwa, Malta’s national trust, is sharing its vast collection of printed material with collectors, students and Malta’s aficionados at bargain prices. A wealth of information is available within the pages of these books on Malta’s cultural, historic, architectural, artistic and environmental patrimony.

■ The sale is taking place at the corner of Old Bakery Street with Melita Street in Valletta this weekend. Opening hours are from 9.30am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday and from 9.30am to 1pm on Sunday.

