Announcements

BLACKMAN. On January 31, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, AGNESE (Ines), née Bartolo, of Fgura, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, joining her beloved daughter Grace Debono. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Francis Xavier, her children Anthony and his wife Doris and Elizabeth and her husband Denis Micallef, her grandchildren Ilona, wife of Carl James Debono, Jeanne Michèle, wife of Adrian Cordina, Nicole, Alan Micallef and his wife Luisa, Ivan-Mark Debono and his wife Sandra, Lara and her husband Iamon Sammut, her great-grandchildren Cedric, Liam, Sabine, James, Andrew, Nicola, Emily, Matthias and Juan, her brother Lino Bartolo and his wife Jessie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Thursday, February 2 at 1.15pm for Fgura parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of St Joseph Ward 5 for the ongoing care and dedication shown. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG TESTAFERRATA. On January 31, JOHN, aged 89, widower of Josephine née Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Carmen and husband Herbert Azzopardi, Marthese and husband John Farrugia, his grandchildren Dale and William Bonello, Kurt and Alexia Azzopardi, Matthew John and Suzanne Farrugia, Rebecca and Stefan Bogdanovic, his great-grandchildren Zeah and Ana, family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, February 2, at 8am at St Paul’s Bay parish church.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, COTTINA, today being the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her daughter Angela and her husband Stephen and her son Adrian and his wife Marika. She is also fondly remembered by her grandsons Andrew and Michael. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CAMILLERI – EDWARD H. In loving memory of our dear Eddie, today the 19th anniversary of his death. Always in our prayers. Lillian, Adrian and Rose, Sandra, Karen, Alain and Julia.

Jumble sale

Jumble sale in aid of the Dominican Mission in Albania, at the parish hall in Guardamangia. Open from 9.30 to 11.30am and 3 to 7 pm, every day from February 1 to 25. Come and help the poor of Albania.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TODAY:

Between 4am and 7am in Tal-Ħriereb and Achille Ferris streets, Msida.

Between 8am and 2pm in Qadi, Falkunier, Xandru Pulis, Felicia Abela, Wied Il-Għajn, Anġlu Gatt and Bugħarbiel streets, Żejtun.

Between 8am and 2.30pm in St Simon Street and Xatt Ix-Xlendi area, Munxar.

Between 8.30am and 1pm in Lapsi, St Mark and Albert Mayr streets, alley in Ciantar Street and Birkirkara Hill area, St Julian’s.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Naxxar Road, in Fra Duminku Mifsud, Vendome, Caravaggio, Stiefnu Zerafa, Main and Ċawl streets, in Ċawl Alley and in Republic Avenue, Għargħur.

Between 9am and noon in Nicolò Isouard and Norfolk streets, Sliema.

Between 9am and 2pm in Dun Karm Sant, St Thomas, Dun Gużepp Calleja, Dun Gużepp Gonzi, Mikiel Calleja and Marjanu Gerada streets, Tarxien.

Between 9am and 2pm in Velleran and Olaf Palme streets, Fgura.