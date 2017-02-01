Amadeus – on screen

Peter Shaffer’s play Amadeus will be broadcast live from London tomorrow. Photo: Marc Brenner.

From the magical pen of Peter Shaffer comes Amadeus, the latest National Theatre production to be screened live in Valletta as part of Spazju Kreattiv’s programme.

Set in Vienna, the music capital of the world, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in the city determined to make a splash. Awestruck by his genius, court composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name. Seized by obsessive jealousy, he begins a war with Mozart, with music and, ultimately, with God.

The National Theatre’s production of Amadeus is directed by Michael Longhurst and stars Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones, NT Live: The Comedy of Errors) as Salieri. It will be broadcast live from the Olivier Theatre in London, with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

■ The live screening is taking place tomorrow at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 8pm. An encore screening will take place on April 16. The production is certified suitable for those aged 12 and over. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .