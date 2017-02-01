Two men acquitted of assault on grounds of insufficient evidence

Two men were acquitted of slightly injuring a driver whose car they allegedly damaged in the course of a violent argument which erupted after a minor traffic accident in Sir Paul Boffa Avenue a year ago.

Stephen Piscopo, 44, from Vittoriosa and Justin Gouder, 26, from Cospicua were allegedly driving along the avenue on January 6, 2016 when they suddenly heard a noise and stopped their car to check the cause.

The court heard how, at that moment, a Honda driven by Dennis Zammit had apparently hit the right side mirror of a Hyundai driven by a couple, Sergio and Maryonn Falzon. The latter had got out of the car and was trying to record Mr Zammit's number plate when Mr Zammit's automatic car lurched forward barely missing the woman.

As the couple and the Honda driver started an argument, the two accused alerted by the noise, approached the scene, the court was told.

At that moment, the driver of the Honda allegedly drove his car in an attempt to get away and allegedly ran over Mr Piscopo who ended up with both legs trapped under the car.

A police sergeant who had been called to the site of the incident, testified that he had been informed that Mr Zammit had apparently flown into a temper and began to punch his own car door besides also aiming a punch at a female passenger who happened to be in the accused's car.

The court, presided by magistrate Aaron Bugeja, heard that the accused had allegedly assaulted the Honda driver and even ripped off his car door.

The court was told that Mr Zammit smelled strongly of alcohol at the time of the incident and in fact had tested positive to a breathalyser test carried out shortly afterwards.

The court acquitted the accused on the basis of insufficient evidence regarding both the assault as well as the damage to Mr Zammit's car.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti appeared for the accused.