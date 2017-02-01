Transport Malta denies that Afriqiyah Airlines will fly to Malta
Transport Malta has denied reports, originating in Libya, that Afriqiyah Airlines will fly services to Malta.
It said all Libyan carriers are banned from entering the EU on any commercial flights, scheduled or chartered.
Officials told the Libya Herald last week that the airline was planning twice-weekly flights to Malta which were being described as 'regular charters' to go around the EU ban. The airline had also planned to use Lithuanian-registered aircraft.
Transport Malta said an air services agreement between Malta and Libya does not give Afriqiyah any rights between Malta and Libya.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.