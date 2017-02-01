Transport Malta denies that Afriqiyah Airlines will fly to Malta

Transport Malta has denied reports, originating in Libya, that Afriqiyah Airlines will fly services to Malta.

It said all Libyan carriers are banned from entering the EU on any commercial flights, scheduled or chartered.

Officials told the Libya Herald last week that the airline was planning twice-weekly flights to Malta which were being described as 'regular charters' to go around the EU ban. The airline had also planned to use Lithuanian-registered aircraft.

Transport Malta said an air services agreement between Malta and Libya does not give Afriqiyah any rights between Malta and Libya.