Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 07:33

Today's newspapers in review

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and MaltaToday have taken a joint stand to call on the government to review Malta’s arbitrary system of Temporary Humanitarian Protection, which has effectively put the lives of hundreds of migrants in limbo.

In other stories, Times of Malta says official figures show that more than 10,000 court cases were instituted against parents for repeatedly failing to send their children to school in the past six years.

The Malta Independent says that Mater Dei Hospital is owed more than €3 million by third country nationals.

Malta Today says Minister Chis Cardona will be taking legal action against blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia’s brothel allegations.

In-Nazzjon leads with a story about the allegations.

L-Orizzont says that migrant families seeking asylum are making €3,000 less a year than their Maltese counterparts at risk of poverty.

