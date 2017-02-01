Ornis Committee recommends three-week hunting season

The Ornis Committee has recommended a three-week spring hunting season for Quail.

It is recommending to the government that the season should stretch from March 25 to April 14. That would be slightly longer than last year's season, which was between April 17 to 30. A final decision on the season will be taken by the government.

Hunters will be restricted to a bag limit of five birds per day and not more than 10 birds in the whole season.

This will be the third spring hunting season since the referendum which narrowly decided that spring hunting should be allowed.

There will be no hunting for Turtle doves because their numbers have declined and they are considered endangered.