No evidence of food poisoning in hospitals – caterers

The caterer for the state hospitals which saw a viral outbreak last month conducted independent tests which gave them a clean bill of health, the company said yesterday.

Malta Healthcare Caterers said a certified foreign laboratory had been contracted to carry out tests on the food samples, otherwise known as ghost meals.

“The tests were carried out on every food item which was produced for or consumed in the hospital in the three days preceding the report of the first case. In total 31 food samples were tested, and every single sample was found to be uncontaminated and free from norovirus,” the company said.

It was reacting to a report by this newspaper that said no action would be taken against the hospital caterers after 97 patients suffered food poisoning last month. A spokeswoman for Health Minister Chris Fearne had told the Times of Malta that although 97 patients across three separate State hospitals and the newly privatised Karin Grech Hospital were confirmed to have suffered from norovirus last month, the source remained unknown.

The tests were done on every item produced in the three days before the report of the first case... Every single sample was uncontaminated and free from norovirus

This newspaper had reported how the symptoms that gave rise to a suspicion of food poisoning at Mater Dei and Karin Grech hospitals had also been noticed in the Sir Paul Boffa physiotherapy department and St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly.

The spread prompted the authorities to launch an inquiry, with patients reporting nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, among other symptoms, all within hours of each other. At the time, the health ministry said that it was taking the situation “very seriously”.

The health ministry has since explained that the Superintendence of Public Health oversaw laboratory tests to try to determine the origin of the virus. Investigations were carried out by environmental health officials and laboratory officials, who performed a number of inspections, observations and tests.

“A number of scientific tests were done on samples of food served in hospitals that were taken from the service provider. Special kits were procured purposefully for this investigation, specifically to look for the presence of norovirus in the food samples,” the spokeswoman said.

I write at the behest of my client Malta Healthcare Caterers Limited bearing company registration number C.39636 in connection with your article with the title ‘Source of hospital food poisoning virus remains unknown’, which appeared on the Times of Malta online portal today, January 31, 2017. For the sake of clarity, the hospital caterer, Malta Healthcare Caterers Ltd, is bringing to your attention the following points and would like to exercise its right of reply in line with Article 21, Chapter 248 of the Laws of Malta.

There is absolutely no evidence that any sickness experienced by the patients was caused through food poisoning as indicated in today’s article. In fact it was clearly stated that the sickness was caused through norovirus, a virus which is extremely common at this time of year. The virus spreads quickly and has multiple methods of transmission. In view of this and on the basis of the results obtained from the tests carried out, food poisoning was completely ruled out.

In addition to the tests carried out by the Health Department, Malta Healthcare Caterers Ltd carried out its own independent tests in a certified foreign laboratory on the food samples, otherwise known as ghost meals.

The tests were carried out on every food item which was produced for or consumed in the hospital in the three days preceding the report of the first case. In total 31 food samples were tested, and every single sample was found to be uncontaminated and free from norovirus.

From the first reported case on the December 16, 2016, and up to early 2017, Health Department officials carried out 24-hour surveillance at the company premises investigating and going into procedures, policies and working methods employed. The company gave full access to the officials and actively worked with them to ensure that any question they could have was answered fully and to the satisfaction of the officials concerned.

In at least one location stated in the article, the number of cases of gastroenteritis were within the norm expected in such a population during this time of the year.

The company produces thousands of meals every day. Some of the meals are also consumed by its staff on its own premises. During the period in question, no abnormal sickness levels were reported within the company. It stands to reason that had the virus originated from the company, working in conditions where close contact is necessary and given it is a very contagious virus which is easily transmissible, one would have expected an outbreak among the staff. This was not the case, and the operations of the company continued without any disruption.

