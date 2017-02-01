New European Parliament president visiting Malta tomorrow

The new president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, will visit Malta tomorrow, a day before the EU heads of government meeting.

Mr Tajani will meet Foreign Minister George Vella shortly after his arrival in the afternoon, and then meet Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

He will visit Europe House - the offices of the EU Parliament and the EU Representation in Malta - where he will meet representatives of civil society.

Mr Tajani will make a courtesy call on Speaker Anġlu Farrugia before dinner with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, EU president Donald Tusk and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.