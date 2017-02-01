Advert
Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 11:37

Nearly two million tourists arrive in Malta in 2016

10.2 per cent more than in 2015

Malta received nearly two million tourists last year, 10.2% more than in 2015, according to the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said they spent a total of almost 15 million nights in Malta, 5.7% more than in 2015 and that they spent an estimated €1.71 billion, 4.3% more than in 2015. But total expenditure per capita stood at €869, a drop of 5.4% when compared to 2015.

Total visitors for December were estimated at 96,395, an increase of 32.8% when compared to the same month in 2015.

A total 80,443 trips were carried out for holiday purposes, 8,802 for business. Tourists from EU states increased by 34.5% to 82,518 when compared to the same month in 2015.

The majority were aged between 25 and 44.

Total nights spent went up by 10.3% when compared to December 2015, amounting to 674,521 nights. Tourist nights in private accommodation increased by 9.8% when compared to December 2015. Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €62.3 million, an increase of 16% over the same month in 2015.

