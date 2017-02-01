Millionaire dreams are carried over to next week
It you hoped to become a millionaire today, forget it.
No one guessed the five numbers of the Super Five lottery, where the jackpot was €1.2 million.
The numbers were 38 13 26 34 16. Those who guessed four numbers won €2,545.25.
The jackpot next week will be in excess of €1.36 million.
The record win dates back to December 2007 when a single player pocketed €1.29 million.
