Michel Rizzo appointed managing director of Allied Newspapers Ltd

Allied Newspapers Limited announces that at its annual general meeting held yesterday, Michel Rizzo was appointed managing director of the company. Mr Rizzo has occupied the post of acting managing director since March 2016.

Mr Rizzo joined the Allied Group in 2005 as chief executive officer, and later managing director, of MediaMaker Limited. In 2013, he was appointed managing director of Progress Press Company Limited.

The company further announces that Helga Ellul was appointed to the board of directors of Allied Newspapers Limited and the board is now composed of Michel Rizzo (managing), Ronald Agius, Austin Bencini, Helga Ellul, Louis Farrugia, Victor Galea, Laurence Grech, Count Henry Hornyold Strickland and Clinton Calleja (company secretary).

Furthermore, Helga Ellul and Paul Mercieca were appointed directors to the board of Progress Press Company Limited which is now composed of Michel Rizzo (managing), Helga Ellul, Victor Galea, Count Henry Hornyold Strickland, Paul Mercieca and Clinton Calleja (company secretary).