Malta top anglophone destination for expats

Malta is the top English-speaking destination for expats, InterNations, a global expat community, said in a statement.

According to the Expat Insider, one of the largest surveys on life abroad, those who are looking to leave their home country but want to stay in an English-speaking environment have a range of options to choose from.

InterNations has 2.5 million members in 390 cities around the world. It is the largest global network and information site for people who live and work abroad.

Malta is the highest-ranked Anglophone destination and is especially popular among sun-loving British expats.

InterNations said Malta did exceptionally well in almost every survey category. It has the highest rank among anglophone countries for the quality of life, ease of settling in, and personal finance.

Almost all expats in Malta are pleased with their choice of destination: 90 per cent of survey respondents agree that they are happy with their life, and 38 per cent even say that they are very happy, twice the global average of 19 per cent.

The weather may have something to do with their satisfaction: every single respondent in Malta rated the climate and weather positively, and 92 per cent had already considered this a possible advantage even before moving to the island.

The agreeable climate seems to be a big draw for Brits in search of sunnier shores: almost one-third of the expat population living in Malta carries British citizenship (28 per cent).

New Zealand finds itself in second place when it comes to anglophone expat destinations, but it takes the top spot among these countries when it comes to working abroad.

Australia ranks as the third most popular English-speaking destination, followed by Canada and Singapore.