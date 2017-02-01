Major parking restrictions in Valletta tomorrow and Friday

No parking will be allowed in many streets of Valletta as from 5am tomorrow until Friday night owing to the visit of the European Parliament president tomorrow, and the EU summit on Friday.

No parking will be allowed after 5am tomorrow in:

• Triq ir-Repubblika – between Triq l-Arcisqof and Triq Sant Iermu;

• Triq il-Mediterran – between Triq San Nikola and l-Fosos ta’ Sant Iermu;

• Il-Pjazza tal-Evans;

• Il-Fosos ta’ Sant Iermu – between Triq il-Lanez and l-Pjazza tal-Evans;

• Triq it-Tramuntana – between Triq il-Merkanti and l-Pjazza tal-Evans;

• Triq San Bastjan – between Triq il-Lanez and Gun Post (Ring Road);

• Xatt il-Barriera – between the roundabout of Telghet Ta’ Liesse and l-Monument tal-Qanpiena (Ring Road);

• Xatt Lascaris – between Customs tunnel and Telghet il-Kurcifiss;

• Xatt Pinto – between Xatt Lascaris and the MCP Parking tunnel;

• Telghet il-Kurcifiss – Nestle Parking;

• Telghet il-Kurcifiss – From Xatt Lascaris till Triq Vilhena;

• Triq Vilhena – From Triq il-Kapuccini till Triq San Frangisk;

• Triq San Frangisk – From Triq il-Vilhena till the War Memorial;

• Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir – From the War Memorial till Triq Hannibal Scicluna.

Areas near the Mediterranean Conference Centre

• Triq l-Isptar l-Antik – between Triq San Pawl and Triq il-Merkanti – including the parking area near the Conference Centre

• Triq San Pawl – between Triq San Nikola and Triq l-Isptar l-Antik

• Triq Sant Ursola – between Triq San Nikola and Triq il-Bjar

• Triq il-Bjar – between Triq San Nikola and Triq l-Isptar l-Antik



All Day:

Areas near Excelsior Hotel

• Pjazza Hannibal Scicluna – all parking area;

• Triq Hannibal Scicluna – between Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir and AFM Maritime Base

• Xatt it-Tiben – between AFM Maritime Base and Hotel Excelsior;

• Belt is-Sebh – between Ospizio and Triq Hannibal Scicluna;

• Triq Joseph Mangion – between the Pulic Library and Bieb il-Polverista, including the areas near Gnien is-Swar tal-Msida.

Access and parking near Hotel Excelsior will be restricted s except for workers and clients of Hotel Excelsior, Malta Public Library, Restoration Unit, Education Department, members of the AFM Maritime Base and employees and clients of the Haywharf establishments.

Although residents can park their cars during the night between tomorrow and Friday, they can also may park their cars at the MCP Parking and will be offered the Park & Ride service.