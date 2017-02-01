Independent media houses unite for migrants’ appeal

Three independent media houses have taken a joint stand to call on the government to review Malta’s arbitrary system of Temporary Humanitarian Protection, which has effectively put the lives of hundreds of migrants in limbo.

In a joint editorial, addressed to the Maltese government and copied in to the European Commission, the Times of Malta, Malta Today and The Malta Independent said that the government’s order appears to be guided by opportunistic politics rather than reasoned policy.

In November, the Home Affairs Ministry suspended the renewal of those holding Temporary Humanitarian Protection – New (THPn) status, a move which incensed human rights organisations.

The migrants who fall into this category have been given until October 31 to start making arrangements to procure all the required documentation from their country of origin.

But rights organisations say the scheme will require hundreds to comply with requirements the ministry knows they are unable to meet, including procurement of identification documentation and the labour market test.

Until last year, there were just under 1,000 people with THPn status. While all had their asylum claims rejected upon appeal, they remain in Malta, as the authorities have not been able to return them, through no fault of their own.

The three news organisations have therefore appealed to the government to create legal pathways for the regularisation for non-returnable migrants.

