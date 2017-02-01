Consultant to sue Caruana Galizia over brothel claims
Ministry says Chris Cardona 'will continue with his work on behalf of the government for the benefit of the country'
Joseph Gerada, a lawyer who accompanied Economy Minister Chris Cardona on an official visit to Germany, is to sue blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia after she reported that he had accompanied the minister in a brothel.
The minister also said he would sue yesterday, while denying the claims. Ms Caruana Galizia has stood by her story.
The ministry also claimed that the Opposition and the blogger have been 'acting in collusion'.
"Their mutually-endorsed strategy of defamation - so as to impede the government’s work - uses Caruana Galizia’s blog as a platform to propagate lies that no serious or earnest publication would want to be associated with," the ministry said.
"Minister Cardona considers these blatant and baseless attacks as instruments for moral violence and character assassination - that is, damaging political reporting. The minister has assured that this unmitigated provocation will lead nowhere, and he will continue with his work on behalf of the government for the benefit of the country."
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.