Corinthia Palace Hotel chefs win top prizes at prestigious UK awards

The Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa's winning team.

The Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa's kitchen brigade has scooped up 16 awards including four gold medals at one of the UK's most prestigious chef competitions.

Six chefs and two mentors took on other top chefs at the International Salon Culinaire, and the event proved to be well worth the trip.

Chefs Jonathan Zammit, Claire Giordmaina, Owen Bonello, Ryan Pisani, Reuben Borg and Victor Vella took part. Among their top honours, the team walked away with golds in the amuse bouche (Zammit), avocado starter (Giordmaina), prawn starter (Bonello) and complex salad (Pisani) classes. They also received a number of silver, bronze and merit awards, while Zammit received a Chairman’s special award in skills theatre and Giordmaina achieved the highest scoring silver in the junior lamb class as a special award.

“The International Salon Culinaire at the Great Hospitality Show is the UK's largest and most prestigious chef competition programme,” said the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s executive chef Stefan Hogan, who acted as co-mentor to the team during the competition, alongside pastry chef Mark McBride. “It incorporated over 80 classes across four days, and it sought out the very best talent in the industry. Our team are proud to have been among them.”