Daily nuisance
I refer to the photograph that appeared on January 27 showing vegetable boxes and other rubbish in Dingli Street, Sliema. Residents in Creche Street face this 365 days a year.
Apart from creating such a dump, the fruit and vegetable seller mentioned in the caption accompanying the picture occupies more than eight metres of the narrow pavement to the detriment of pedestrians.
I thank the Times of Malta for reporting on this long-standing problem because neither the police nor the local council are interested in resolving it.
