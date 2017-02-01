Daily nuisance

I refer to the photograph that appeared on January 27 showing vegetable boxes and other rubbish in Dingli Street, Sliema. Residents in Creche Street face this 365 days a year.

Apart from creating such a dump, the fruit and vegetable seller mentioned in the caption accompanying the picture occupies more than eight metres of the narrow pavement to the detriment of pedestrians.

I thank the Times of Malta for reporting on this long-standing problem because neither the police nor the local council are interested in resolving it.