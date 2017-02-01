Sporting briefs

Jese: Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old, wanted by Premier League Middlesbrough and other clubs in Europe, decided his immediate future was back in La Liga, just six months after joining PSG from Real Madrid for €25m.

Ely: Rodrigo Ely has left Milan to join Deportivo Alaves, the Serie A club said yesterday. The 23-year-old defender joined Milan from Gremio in 2010 but spent most of his time in Italy on loan spells at Reggina, Varese and Avellino, failing to make a single appearance for Milan. “He is a complete defender with a bright future,” Alaves said on their website.

Costa: Wolves have completed the permanent signing of winger Helder Costa from Benfica, the Championship club said. It is reported that Wolves have smashed their transfer record by paying £13 million for the 23-year-old, who has penned a four-and-a-half-year contract at Molineux.

Gabbiadini: Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal. No fee was given for the transfer but media reports indicated that the Saints had paid £14 million.

Akpom: Chuba Akpom has joined Championship leaders Brighton on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season. The 21-year-old striker has enjoyed loan spells at Brentford, Coventry and Nottingham Forest in his fledgling career and helped Hull City to promotion back to the Premier League last season, scoring seven goals in 22 starts.

Djuricic: Attacking midfielder Filip Djuricic has signed for Sampdoria on a permanent basis from Benfica after taking an option on the Serbian’s contract. “UC Sampdoria announces that it has exercised the option to sign the player Filip Djuricic outright from Benfica,” a statement said.