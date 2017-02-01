Advert
Milan's Bonaventura out for four months after surgery

AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura will be out of action for four months following thigh surgery, the Serie A club said on their official website (www.acmilan.com).

The Italy international, who has made 19 league appearances this season, had an operation to repair his left thigh after picking up the injury in Sunday's 2-1 Serie A loss at Udinese.

Defender Mattia De Sciglio, who has played 17 league games this term, sustained an injury to his right ankle at Udinese and could be sidelined for a month, according to Italian media.

Milan, who are seventh on 37 points, host 13th-placed Sampdoria on Sunday.

