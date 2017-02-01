Gżira win race to sign Cohen

Andrew Cohen (left) in action for Hibs during a league match against Sliema this season.

Gżira United yesterday won the race to sign veteran striker Andrew Cohen before the transfer deadline.

The 35-year-old put himself on the market on Monday after reaching an agreement with Hibernians to seek pastures new after 25 years with the Paola club.

Gżira and Sliema Wanderers were among the first clubs to show interest in Cohen. Yesterday, Ħamrun Spartans also entered the fray to try and lure the former Malta international to their fold.

However, after mulling all his options Cohen decided to continue the season with the Maroons, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract.

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge in my career,” Cohen told Times of Malta .

“I know that the team is in a difficult situation but I am determined to give my contribution so that the club can retain its status in the top flight.”

Cohen revealed that the main reason why he chose to join Gżira was because the Maroons offered him the chance to exploit the possibility of pursuing a coaching career when his playing days are over.

“I always had ambitions to start a coaching career once I hang up my boots and Gżira United have assured me that they are willing me to help me to take my first steps into coaching,” he said.

“Coach Darren Abdilla is ready to provide me with all the opportunities possible so that I can take a role in the club’s academy once my career is over.”

Cohen will make his first appearance for his new team on Sunday when Gżira play Birkirkara at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Paolites moved quickly to fill the void left by Cohen and agreed terms with attacking midfielder Gilmar.

The 26-year-old has just ended a loan spell with Saudi Arabia top flight side Al Raed and was due to return to his mother club Naxxar Lions in Division One last month.

Gilmar joins Hibs on loan until the end of the season. His acquisition is a major acquisition for coach Mark Miller as the Brazilian utility man had played a key role in helping the Paolites win the league in 2015, netting 11 goals in 33 matches.

Yesterday, Hibernians also allowed Renan Pimenta Telles to continue the season in Gozo with champions Għajnsielem.

The 28-year-old joins the Blacks on loan until next summer.

Another player crossing the channel is Claudio Frances. The Argentine winger leaves Tarxien Rainbows to join Xewkija Tigers.

Frances, who struggled to command a regular place at Tarxien since Jesmond Zerafa replaced Jacques Scerri earlier this season, has agreed to join the Tigers on loan for the next five months.

Elsewhere, Pembroke have given short-term contracts to two new overseas players – Cameroon forward Christian Pouga and Croatian defender Tonci Radovnikovic.

Pouga, 30, had a spell with Portuguese side Boavista last season before moving to Iraqi side Al Talaba. Radovnikovic, 28, arrives in the Maltese league after a spell in the Iceland championship with Fylkir.

Last night, Pembroke signed goalkeeper Frederick Tabone, on loan from Ħamrun Spartans, and striker Joseph Okonkwo.