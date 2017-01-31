White House defends detaining five-year-old boy
The White House is defending the actions that led to a five-year-old boy being detained at a US airport for hours following President Donald Trump's immigration ban.
In a White House news briefing, spokesman Sean Spicer said, "to assume that just because of someone's age and gender that they don't pose a threat would be misguided and wrong."
The boy was detained at Washington D.C.'s Dulles airport on Saturday following Trump's order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
