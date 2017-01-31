Advert
Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 12:42

Watch: Revealing interview unmasks hidden poverty

Low-income families are hurting, Rev. Kim Hurst tells Times Talk

Reverend Kim Hurst lifts the veil on the hidden poverty she encounters every week at the food bank she manages at the St Andrew's Scotts church in Valletta.

In a revealing interview with Times Talk she says increasing private sector rents have caused immeasurable financial stress for low-income families.

The 10-minute interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta tomorrow morning.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Revealing interview unmasks...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed