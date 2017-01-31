Watch: Revealing interview unmasks hidden poverty
Low-income families are hurting, Rev. Kim Hurst tells Times Talk
Reverend Kim Hurst lifts the veil on the hidden poverty she encounters every week at the food bank she manages at the St Andrew's Scotts church in Valletta.
In a revealing interview with Times Talk she says increasing private sector rents have caused immeasurable financial stress for low-income families.
The 10-minute interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta tomorrow morning.
