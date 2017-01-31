Advert
Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 11:15 by

Valhmor Camilleri

Stripes sign striker Obregon

Birkirkara completed their fifth signing during the January transfer windown when they acquired the services of Colombian striker Jhon Adolfo Obregon.

The 26-year-old, who came through the youth ranks of Argentine giants Boca Juniors put pen to paper on one-and-a-half year contract.

Earlier this month, the Stripes brought in goalkeeper Henry Bonello from Valletta, Uruguayan striker Gonzalo Malan, Argentine winger Miguel Alba and wing back Gary Muir from Sliema Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Tarxien Rainbows are closing in on the signing of wingback Philip Chircop from Hamrun Spartans.

The Rainbows are also expected to part ways with Argentine winger Claudio Frances who is in talks with Xewkija Tigers.

