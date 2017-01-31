New foreigners for Spartans

Mathieu Manset has agreed to join Hamrun Spartans

Ħamrun Spartans reached an agreement to sign three new overseas players in the final hours of Deadline Day.

The Reds have offered a contract to Congo U-21 goalkeeper Batusila Kambala, Nigerian defender Christian Emeeka Anigbobu and French striker Mathieu Manset.

Anigbobu is a 26-year-old defender who played the majority of his career in Turkey with Konya Eregli and Kastamonu.

The towering six-foot-two striker Manset had spells in England with Reading and Coventry City before moving to Switzerland with FC Sion and then joined Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia.

The Spartans yesterday parted ways with striker Jean Pierre Mifsud Triganza who joined Mosta while goalkeeper Frederick Tabone moved to Pembroke Athleta.