Advert
Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 22:20 by

Valhmor Camilleri

New foreigners for Spartans

Mathieu Manset has agreed to join Hamrun Spartans

Mathieu Manset has agreed to join Hamrun Spartans

Ħamrun Spartans reached an agreement to sign three new overseas players in the final hours of Deadline Day.

The Reds have offered a contract to Congo U-21 goalkeeper Batusila Kambala, Nigerian defender Christian Emeeka Anigbobu and French striker Mathieu Manset.

Anigbobu is a 26-year-old defender who played the majority of his career in Turkey with Konya Eregli and Kastamonu.

The towering six-foot-two striker Manset had spells in England with Reading and Coventry City before moving to Switzerland with FC Sion and then joined Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia.

The Spartans yesterday parted ways with striker Jean Pierre Mifsud Triganza who joined Mosta while goalkeeper Frederick Tabone moved to Pembroke Athleta.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Valletta, Birkirkara, Sliema in race to...

  2. Ta’ Qali race for Gary Neville

  3. Senglea thrash Rabat to stay on track

  4. Hibernians agree to let veteran Cohen go

  5. Stripes sign striker Obregon

  6. Top Serbia centre Nikic to play for...

  7. Added motivation the reason behind...

  8. Sutton handed Arsenal draw in the fifth...

  9. Football news

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed