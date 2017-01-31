Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing

Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP’s first official pre-season test in Malaysia, yesterday.

The surprised Spaniard, switching teams after nine years with Yamaha, said there was a big difference on the Sepang circuit between the bike he rode last year and the Italian machine.

“I think that to go a lot faster we have to do two things. The first is to adapt the bike bit by bit to how I like it, and the second and most important is to understand how to go fast,” Lorenzo said.

“To get there I’m missing quite a lot, more than I expected, honestly, but it’s still very early to draw conclusions.”

Lorenzo, who also tested with Ducati in Valencia in November, was reassured at least that the bike had good potential.

Ducati test rider and retired double world champion Casey Stoner was fastest in 1:59.681 before rain cut short the session with two hours to go.

Lorenzo’s Italian team-mate Andrea Dovizioso was second fastest with Yamaha’s new signing Maverick Vinales third. World champion Marc Marquez was ninth fastest for Honda.

“The feeling today wasn’t so bad considering that the first day after the holiday break is always a bit demanding for the rider and the team,” Marquez said.

The season starts in Qatar on March 26.