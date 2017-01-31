Honours even in thrilling 4-4 draw

Qormi Poiatti 4

Lightshop Hotsticks 4

Hotsticks started at a gallop and took an early lead following a Ryan George goal before Shawn Grima added a second as a result of a penalty corner award.

That stung Qormi into action and after exerting pressure on the Hotsticks’ rearguard, Keith Calleja pulled one back on 20 minutes.

The game, played at a fast and furious pace, provided some of the best hockey seen so far this season with both teams giving their all in a no holds barred encounter.

On 33 minutes, Calleja grabbed his second to level the scores before half-time.

More excitement was in store in the second half as both teams probed each other’s defences to gain advantage as the clock ran down.

Zachary Degiovanni shot Qormi 3-2 ahead from a penalty corner action and four minutes later Steve Tanti was also on the mark to make it 4-2.

The Hotsticks were awarded a penalty stroke but Jonathan Borg saw his shot saved.

Everyone thought that was the end of it but the Hotsticks scored twice in the last minute, through Grima and Steve Portelli, to end the match with honours even.

Umpires: Luke Busuttil Leaver, Raymond Micallef.

Rabat Depiro 2

Floriana Young Stars 1

Rabat, playing their now customary counter attacking game backed by a well-marshalled defence, shocked the league leaders on 12 minutes when Charlot Antonelli opened the score.

It took the Stars 28 minutes to get back on level terms following a Mark Camilleri goal and although they dominated midfield proceedings, at half-time the scoreline was unchanged.

Antonelli repeated his first-half act and scored his second of the day soon after the restart.

The game opened up as Young Stars pressed hard for an equaliser but they did not take advantage of three penalty corner awards.

In the end, Rabat hung on to register a significant win that keeps them in the running for the championship.

Umpires: Manuel Imbroll, David Agius.

Standings

Young Stars 6; Qormi 6; Hotsticks 6; Rabat 4; White Hart 0.