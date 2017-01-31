Lunchtime concert

The concert will include Adriana Yordanova Fenech (soprano), Alan Sciberras (tenor) and Miguel Rosales (baritone).

Today’s concert is a special event in that is celebrates some of the most exquisite operatic arias ever written.

Adriana Yordanova Fenech (soprano), Alan Sciberras (tenor) and Miguel Rosales (baritone) tackle excerpts from Giuseppe Verdi’s Don Carlo, Gaetano Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’amore, George Bizet’s The Pearlfishers and Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème.

The performance will also include romantic songs by Paolo Tosti and a sacred song by Antonio Vivaldi, Domine Deus.

The singers will be accompanied by pianist Sofia Narmania.

■ The concert starts at 12.30pm at the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta and is part of a series of events raising funds for the Franciscan church which is undergoing an extensive restoration project. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins.

For more details, phone 7968 0952 or e-mail [email protected].