Din l-Art Ħelwa monthly talk

Sandra Mifsud Bonnici will deliver a talk on the ‘wonder women’ of the 18th century in Malta.

Malta’s national trust, Din l-Art Ħelwa, presents a talk on women during the baroque period this Thursday.

Delivered by Sandra Mifsud Bonnici, the lecture will dwell on how the majority of women in 18th century Malta were under the control of husbands, brothers, fathers or even sons. They are usually described in stereotypical fashion as married women, nuns, witches and prostitutes. Yet, a substantial number of ‘wonder women’ managed to overcome the restrictions imposed on them by law and society.

Mifsud Bonnici is a senior lecturer in Systems of Knowledge at the University of Malta’s Junior College as well as a visiting lecturer with the University’s Department of Pharmacy.

She recently read for a Master of Arts in baroque studies offered by the International Institute of Baroque Studies at the University of Malta, graduating in November 2015 with her dissertation Women in Eighteenth Century Malta, Legal and Social Aspects.

■ The lecture is being held on Thursday at 133, Melita Street, Valletta at 6.30pm. Entrance is free with donations to Din l-Art Ħelwa appreciated. It is being organised in collaboration with the International Institute for Baroque Studies of the University of Malta.