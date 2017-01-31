Announcements

BORG MYATT. On January 29, CATHERINE, née Bonnici, aged 62. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Mario, her son Konrad and his wife Sharon, her daughters Alwyn and her partner Jonathan, and Rowena, her grandchildren Dean, Ana, Leah and Gianmichele, her sister Antoinette and her husband Paul Cordina, her brother John and his partner Miriam, her nephews and nieces, her relatives in the UK and USA, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1 at 2pm at St Anthony church, Għajn Dwieli, Paola. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if black is not worn at the funeral, as was her wish. Donations to the Down Syndrome Association, 45, South Street, Valletta VLT1101, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUGEJA. On January 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, NICOLINA, née Aquilina of Qui-si-Sana, Sliema, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Judy and husband Antoine, her sons Martin and his ex-wife Joanna, and Nicholas and his wife Caroline, her beloved grand­children, Krista and her husband Nick, Kristoff, James, Tom, Emma, Jonathan, Paul and Tim, her great-grandchildren Mia and Zoe, her dedicated companion Mary Saliba, her sister Mary, as well as her other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1 at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Refugee Service, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. The family thank the dedicated staff of Casa Antonia, Balzan, for their care and compassion over the last few years. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CALAFATO. On January 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN of Valletta, residing at Marsascala, widower of Lucy, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his numerous nephews and nieces, their spouses and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1 at 8am for St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIEVE. On January 28, JOHN THOMAS (Jack), passed away peacefully, aged 83. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his son Christopher, his sister Miriam and her husband Douglas, his in-laws, Ċensinu Muscat, Pauline and her husband Peter, Mark and his wife Rita, Anthony and Natalija, his nieces and nephews and relatives and friends in Malta and the UK. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1 at 9am at St Dominic’s church, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANGION. On January 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Catherine, née Cini, his daughter Maureen and her husband Matthew Simiana, his son Matthew and Paula, his grandson Luke, his brother Karmenu and his wife Jane, his sisters Agnes and Maria, wife of Victor Mintoff, Charles Gatt, widower of his sister Frances, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 31, for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TEDESCO. On January 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN, known as Hellie, née Gatt, of Pietà, widow of Thomas, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Evelyn and her husband Alfie Agius, Karmen widow of her son Wilfred, her beloved grandchildren Fiona and her husband Godwin, David and his wife Chiara, and Ethienne, her great-grandchildren Kristina, Martina, Daniel, Lara and Benjamin, her sister-in-law Josephine Gatt, widow of her brother Joe, her nephews George and his wife Les, and David and his wife Geraldine, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, at 1.30pm for Fatima church, Pietà, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TRAPANI. On January 29, at Apap Institute, St Venera, DORIS, née D’Agostino, of Floriana, widow of Joseph, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mary and her husband Gejtano Dimech and Martin and his wife Anna, her beloved grandchildren Romina, Keith, Roderick and Krystle and their spouses, her great-grandchildren Lynn, Neil, Jade, Ella and Adam, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Apap Institute tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1 at 8.30am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Divine Mercy Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Donations to the Poor Clares, St Julian’s, would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the Dominican sisters and staff at Apap Institute for their care and dedication throughout her stay there. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WYATT. On January 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARLENE, née Craft, of Sliema, widow of Charles George, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Ray, Martin, widower of her daughter Maryanne, her grandsons Christian and Daniel, her sister Margaret and her husband Louis Agius, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 31 at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance Luqa side). No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On January 28, at St James Capua Hospital, MARGARET (Daisy), widow of John, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Ivor and his wife Hélène, Priscilla and her husband Tonio Cuschieri, and Kevin, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends, as well as her devoted carers Mariella and Frances. A private funeral was held yesterday. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St James Capua Hospital for their care and dedication. Please remember her in your prayers. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-GILIBERT – CARMELO. Treasured memories of our dear father who departed this life 53 years ago. Gladys, Lilian and Marionne.

BALZAN. In loving memory of ERNEST on the first anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his children Martin and his wife Diane, Michael and his wife Doreen, Suzanne and her husband Kevin and his grandchildren Gabriella, Deborah, Leann, Adrienne and Gianluca. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CURMI. In loving memory of JOSEPH of Tarxien, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, his children and their families, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

We loved him in life,

Let us not forget him

After death.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FIRMAN – ERIC. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, today the 52nd anniversary of his demise. We all still miss you and keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Marie Louise, Edward, Madeleine, Christine and Mark and their families.

MELI – MIRIAM. In everlasting memory of our dear mother, today being the first anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed by Joanna, Adrian, Stephen and their families. Today’s 6pm Mass at the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

PORTELLI – UGO and LILY. Loving memories of our dear parents whose anniversaries occur on January 22 and 31 respectively. Deeply missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of Maurice, Nadette, Alice and grandchildren.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER – Dr LINO SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 19th anni­versary of his meeting with the Lord. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Céline, his children and in-laws, Mario and Patricia, Nurtan and Sandro, Julienne and Chris and his grandchildren Maia, Nicola, Amik, Max and Timothy. Masses said at St Patrick’s, Sliema will be offered in his memory.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 4am and 7am in Tal-Ħriereb and Achille Ferris streets, Msida.

Between 8am and 2pm in Qadi, Falkunier, Xandru Pulis, Felicia Abela, Wied Il-Għajn, Anġlu Gatt and Bugħarbiel streets, Żejtun.

Between 8am and 2.30pm in St Simon Street and Xatt Ix-Xlendi area, Munxar.

Between 8.30am and 1pm in Lapsi, St Mark and Albert Mayr streets, alley in Ciantar Street and Birkirkara Hill area, St Julian’s.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Naxxar Road, in Fra Duminku Mifsud, Vendome, Caravaggio, Stiefnu Zerafa, Main and Ċawl streets, in Ċawl Alley and in Republic Avenue, Għargħur.

Between 9am and noon in Nicolò Isouard and Norfolk streets, Sliema.

Between 9am and 2pm in Dun Karm Sant, St Thomas, Dun Gużepp Calleja, Dun Gużepp Gonzi, Mikiel Calleja and Marjanu Gerada streets, Tarxien.

Between 9am and 2pm in Velleran and Olaf Palme streets, Fgura.