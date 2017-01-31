The two contrasting visions

Let us rewind to the last Nationalist Party general council. At that council, party leader Simon Busuttil launched a list of proposals that truly have the majority at heart. I am referring to the document ‘A Policy for Retailers’.

You may ask, why? Aren’t these proposals addressed to people who run businesses? Aren’t they solely aimed to benefit business owners? The answer is no. The Nationalist Party’s vision goes further than that.

When you consider that a business owner will pay just 10 per cent in tax on the first €50,000 of profit, this is not only good for him, as he will be in a position to invest further in his business, or only for his family, but also for the employees and their families who will have their minds at rest as there would be more job security.

I am an entrepreneur myself, and I would be benefiting from this tax reduction when the PN is in government. I will not be the only one as more than 90 per cent of local businesses will benefit. Now that is something that is truly aimed to benefit the majority.

This is the difference between Joseph Muscat’s vision, where he is only interested in making sure that those close to him are living a comfortable life, and Busuttil’s vision aimed to ensure that the majority are living a better quality of life. That is how politics should be done. It’s good to know that Busuttil gives you priority.

Did you know that this is the first-ever document launched by a political party that is focused on small- to medium-sized businesses? The list of self-employed and entrepreneurs that will be benefiting from this includes groceries, butchers, pharmacies, local shops, sports shops, photographers, bookshops, hairdressers, beauticians, plasterers, architects, technicians, self-employed, doctors… I can go on. These are just a few.

Ask the Prime Minister who has benefited from his scheme. Wait, you are asking what scheme? That’s true, there has been no scheme as Muscat is only interested is his clique.

It’s good to note that the PN proposals will help the growth of our economy because when there is a scheme, at the end of the day it leaves more money in one’s pocket. This will in turn generate more investment for the gain of our economy. It is simply a circle and everyone will enjoy its benefits.

A couple of days ago, during a house visit in Santa Luċija, I was stopped by a village shop owner. He told me that even though he had voted for Muscat in last election, as he believed that the country would be better, he admitted that he had given up on Maltese politics but in the coming election would be voting for Nationalist Party.

You know why? Because the document ‘A Policy for Retailers’ is for the benefit, not only of his family but for the majority of families.

This is the vision of Busuttil, where policies address the majority of the population, in contrast to Muscat, whose vision is addressed to the ones that are close to the clique of Castille.

The way forward for our country is to have policies addressed to a large number of individuals and families.

Aaron Micallef Piccione is a Nationalist Party general election candidate on the fourth electoral district