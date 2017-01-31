Dramatic footage: Man shoots guests at wedding Mass in Brazil
A man calmly walked into a church during a wedding in Brazil, fired at several guests and then walked out again, disturbing footage shows.
The incident took place in Limoeiro de Anadia, Agreste state, on Saturday afternoon.
His targets were a father and son who were to serve as witnesses in the ceremony, according to reports. Both were injured.
The shooter is still at large.
The wedding has since gone ahead.
